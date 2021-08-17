SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Greens nominate local dentist for Kingston and the Islands candidate

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 11:32 am
The Green Party has chosen Kingston dentist Waji Khan as its candidate for Kingston and the Islands. View image in full screen
The Green Party has chosen Kingston dentist Waji Khan as its candidate for Kingston and the Islands. Green Party of Canada

The Green Party of Canada has chosen its candidate for the Kingston and the Islands riding in the upcoming federal election.

Dr. Waji Khan, who has run a dental practice in Kingston since 2008, will be the party’s candidate in the upcoming fall election.

Khan also served as a captain in the Canadian Armed Forces and continues to serve in the Reserve Forces with the field ambulance service.

Read more: Many Kingston-area districts missing party candidates ahead of federal election

With Khan’s candidacy, there are only two parties left to announce their Kingston and the Islands candidates — the Conservative Party and the People’s Party of Canada.

Trending Stories

Global News has been in touch with the Conservative Riding Association for the region. It says it will be providing an update on the region’s standing in the federal election later Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, incumbent Mark Gerretsen will be running again for a third term for the Liberals, and newcomer Vic Sahai, who worked as a public health professor and researcher with Queen’s University, will be running for the NDP.

The federal election is slated for Sept. 20.

