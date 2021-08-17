COVID-19: Active cases fall to 4 in Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday according to data released in the afternoon.

Data released around 4 p.m.by the regional health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — include:

New cases since Monday: Zero

Active cases: Four (down from five reported on Monday)

Variant of concern cases: 828 (unchanged). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,650 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,624 (one additional case since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Close contacts: 11, up from eight reported on Monday

Testing: More than 56,650 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Monday.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 84 cases have required hospitalized care — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports no COVID-19 inpatients Tuesday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Trent University: Reports no cases.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 76.7 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.5 per cent related to travel and 0.3 per cent have yet to be determined.

Vaccination clinics

The health unit announced Monday its walk-in clinics for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Healthy Planet Arena (formerly known as the Evinrude Centre) on Monaghan Road are ending on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The health unit says it is transitioning to pop-up clinics throughout the city and county for the rest of August through to September.

This week’s remaining clinics at the arena are Tuesday to Wednesday 9 a.m to 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The transition will also mark the end of local use of the provincial booking system as all future clinics will be walk-in only, no appointment required.

Vaccination appointments can currently be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

