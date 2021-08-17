Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 17 2021 10:33am
03:53

Epidemiologist on rise in active cases, new reporting

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 case count rose over 1,000 cases for the first time since early June. USask epidemiology professor Nazeem Muhajarine joins Global News Morning to talk about the rise in cases.

