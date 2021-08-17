Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after nearly $1M in stolen holiday trailers recovered by Alberta police

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 17, 2021 1:31 pm
Alberta stolen holiday trailrs View image in full screen
Two men have been charged after nearly $1 million in stolen property was recovered across Western Canada. ALERT

Alberta police have recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property after an investigation by a southeast Alberta property crime unit.

In the three-month investigation, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams recovered 13 stolen holiday travel trailers, a sports car, recreational vehicles, motorbikes, tools, and various vehicle parts worth an estimated $970,000.

Read more: Group in Taber accused of selling more than $200K in stolen property, firearms: ALERT

Police said two men fraudulently revinned the trailers before reselling them. It’s believed a number of the trailers were purchased at steep discounts and were already in the possession of a third party.

“This was a complex, coordinated scheme that undoubtedly ruined many family’s summer vacation plans. However, the impact of organized crime extends beyond the victim, and is a cost that society collectively bears,” Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Store owner uses social media to recover stolen property' Store owner uses social media to recover stolen property
Store owner uses social media to recover stolen property – Sep 11, 2018

The thefts date back to December 2020 and were spread across Western Canada, ALERT said.

Trending Stories

To date, ALERT has recovered:

  • Elevation trailer stolen in Redcliff and recovered in Sylvan Lake
  • Keystone camper stolen in Dunmore and recovered in Lacombe County
  • Reflection camper stolen in Lacombe and recovered in Hope, BC
  • Cargo trailer stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Hope, BC
  • Cargo trailer stolen in Redcliff and recovered in Hope, BC
  • Keystone camper stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Tompkins, Sask.
  • Jayco camper stolen in Red Deer and recovered in Cypress County
  • Keystone trailer stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Langdon
  • Dutchman trailer stolen in Dunmore and recovered in Kelowna
  • Keystone camper stolen in Strathmore and recovered in County of Forty Mile
  • Sunvalley camper stolen in Lethbridge and recovered in Kelowna
  • Palamino trailer stolen in Regina, Sask. And recovered in Cypress County
  • Cargo trailer stolen in Lacombe and recovered in Brock, Sask.
  • Cargo trailer stolen in Drumheller and recovered in Brock, Sask
  • Keystone trailer stolen in Swift Current, Sask. and recovered in Calgary
  • Keystone camper stolen in Lacombe and recovered in Brock, Sask
  • Mirage trailer stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Brock, Sask

Read more: RCMP find $250K in stolen items at chop shop northeast of Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

Nathan Herter, 36, was arrested in Medicine Hat on June 18 and has been charged with theft over $5,000, possession of break-and-enter tools, suspended driving and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Matthew Hillier, 36, was arrested in Hope, B.C. on June 18 and is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

It’s believed there are still numerous stolen trailers that have not been recovered and and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have purchased a stolen trailer is asked to call ALERT at 403-529-8481.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ALERT tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Teams tagAlberta stolen holiday trailers tagHoliday trailer theft tagMathew Hillier tagNathan Herter tagStolen holiday trailers tagStolen holiday trailers bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers