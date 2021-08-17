2 charged after nearly $1M in stolen holiday trailers recovered by Alberta police

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta police have recovered nearly $1 million in stolen property after an investigation by a southeast Alberta property crime unit.

In the three-month investigation, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams recovered 13 stolen holiday travel trailers, a sports car, recreational vehicles, motorbikes, tools, and various vehicle parts worth an estimated $970,000.

Police said two men fraudulently revinned the trailers before reselling them. It’s believed a number of the trailers were purchased at steep discounts and were already in the possession of a third party.

“This was a complex, coordinated scheme that undoubtedly ruined many family’s summer vacation plans. However, the impact of organized crime extends beyond the victim, and is a cost that society collectively bears,” Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said.

The thefts date back to December 2020 and were spread across Western Canada, ALERT said.

To date, ALERT has recovered:

Elevation trailer stolen in Redcliff and recovered in Sylvan Lake

Keystone camper stolen in Dunmore and recovered in Lacombe County

Reflection camper stolen in Lacombe and recovered in Hope, BC

Cargo trailer stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Hope, BC

Cargo trailer stolen in Redcliff and recovered in Hope, BC

Keystone camper stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Tompkins, Sask.

Jayco camper stolen in Red Deer and recovered in Cypress County

Keystone trailer stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Langdon

Dutchman trailer stolen in Dunmore and recovered in Kelowna

Keystone camper stolen in Strathmore and recovered in County of Forty Mile

Sunvalley camper stolen in Lethbridge and recovered in Kelowna

Palamino trailer stolen in Regina, Sask. And recovered in Cypress County

Cargo trailer stolen in Lacombe and recovered in Brock, Sask.

Cargo trailer stolen in Drumheller and recovered in Brock, Sask

Keystone trailer stolen in Swift Current, Sask. and recovered in Calgary

Keystone camper stolen in Lacombe and recovered in Brock, Sask

Mirage trailer stolen in Medicine Hat and recovered in Brock, Sask

Nathan Herter, 36, was arrested in Medicine Hat on June 18 and has been charged with theft over $5,000, possession of break-and-enter tools, suspended driving and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Matthew Hillier, 36, was arrested in Hope, B.C. on June 18 and is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

It’s believed there are still numerous stolen trailers that have not been recovered and and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have purchased a stolen trailer is asked to call ALERT at 403-529-8481.