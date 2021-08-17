‘Irate’ woman in N.S. charged for assaulting road safety flag person

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Cape Breton have charged a 63-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a road safety flag person on Monday.

In a release, police said around 7:30 that morning, they received a complaint of an assault in a construction zone on Little Mabou Road in Colindale.

“Police learned that a safety flag person had been conducting traffic control when a woman approached her and voiced her opinion about how the road work wasn’t being completed properly,” the release said.

“When the flag person advised the woman to contact the proper government department to voice her concerns, the woman became irate and assaulted the flag person.”

The woman, who is from Port Hood, was arrested a short time later and has since been released on conditions. She will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at a later date to face one charge of assault.

