Saskatchewan reviewing occupational health and safety provisions

The Saskatchewan government says nearly two decades have passed since substantive amendments have been made to several key occupational health and safety provisions within the Saskatchewan Employment Act.

Now, the province is launching a review to ensure the legislation and regulations remain relevant to the modern workforce.

One goal of the review is to ensure new working conditions are covered by the legislation.

“Our province has a plan for growth that includes ensuring we have safe and healthy workplaces,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in a release Monday.

“We want to ensure that the legislation we have supports both employers and employees which is why we are asking the people of Saskatchewan to provide input on the occupational health and safety provisions of the act.”

The province said the review will focus on several key aspects of the legislation, including violence and prevention programs, harassment in the workplace and the right to refuse dangerous work.

Stakeholders are also being asked for input on whether there should be a requirement for prepayment for fuel.

According to documentation from the government, there have been instances of fuel theft in Western Canada at retail establishments which in some cases have resulted in the death or injury to workers.

The review will also look at if the definition of a worker should be expanded to included student learners, volunteers, gig workers and sole proprietors.

The last substantive review of the legislation took place in 2006.

An administrative review was conducted in 2010, with subsequent changes being made in 2012.

Submissions can be made to Occupational Health and Safety Review until Oct. 18.

