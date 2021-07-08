Inquiry launched over ‘workplace concerns’ at Estevan Police Service: police commission

The Saskatchewan Police Commission has launched an inquiry to investigate “workplace concerns” at the police service in Estevan.
The inquiry will look at “workplace culture, health and well-being supports for police officers, the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Police and the Estevan Board of Police Commissioners, and what effect these factors may have on the quality of police services in Estevan,” the province wrote in a release Thursday.
Aaron Fox, a lawyer from Regina, will conduct the inquiry.
The Saskatchewan Police Commission works with police services and boards of police commissioners to promote effective policing throughout the province, the province explains.
The commission can conduct audits and reviews and to provide information to boards of police commissioners. It is also the final appeal body in disciplinary and dismissal matters.

