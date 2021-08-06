Menu

Crime

Company fined $500,000 for employee death as Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital was under construction

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 2:08 pm
Eric Ndayishimiye was working on the ground floor of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction site on July 21, 2016, when a metal table cart fell on him. View image in full screen
Eric Ndayishimiye was working on the ground floor of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction site on July 21, 2016, when a metal table cart fell on him. Saskatoon Provincial Court Exhibit

Banff Constructors has been fined $500,000 after a 21-year-old employee was killed while working during construction of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in 2016.

Eric Ndayishimiye died after a 560-kilogram metal table cart fell on him.

He wasn’t operating the cart, which is used for drying and pouring concrete slabs.

Click to play video: 'Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction' Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction
Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction – Apr 14, 2021

Judge Brent Klause ordered the company to pay two $250,000 fines for a pair of infractions under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction

Banff Constructors was found guilty of failing to make arrangements for the use, handling and transport of trolleys in a manner that protects employees in April.

The second was for the death of an employee following a failure to provide necessary training and supervision.

Court heard the company paid the family $150,000 for compassionate reasons as well as covering the cost of Ndayishimiye’s funeral.

Read more: Crown seeks $1M fine for company liable in Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction death

That’s on top of any Workers’ Compensation Board benefits the family would have received, as well as a $200,000 payment from life insurance coverage Banff Constructors put in place for employees.

The Crown was seeking a $1 million fine, which would’ve been one of the largest workplace fatality fine in Saskatchewan history.

Krause noted that Banff Constructors is not a mom-and-pop operation, but one with more than 400 employees and that this was the first conviction the company has faced.

