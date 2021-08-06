Company fined $500,000 for employee death as Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital was under construction

Send this page to someone via email

Banff Constructors has been fined $500,000 after a 21-year-old employee was killed while working during construction of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in 2016.

Eric Ndayishimiye died after a 560-kilogram metal table cart fell on him.

He wasn’t operating the cart, which is used for drying and pouring concrete slabs.

1:28 Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction – Apr 14, 2021

Judge Brent Klause ordered the company to pay two $250,000 fines for a pair of infractions under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Banff Constructors was found guilty of failing to make arrangements for the use, handling and transport of trolleys in a manner that protects employees in April.

The second was for the death of an employee following a failure to provide necessary training and supervision.

Court heard the company paid the family $150,000 for compassionate reasons as well as covering the cost of Ndayishimiye’s funeral.

That’s on top of any Workers’ Compensation Board benefits the family would have received, as well as a $200,000 payment from life insurance coverage Banff Constructors put in place for employees.

The Crown was seeking a $1 million fine, which would’ve been one of the largest workplace fatality fine in Saskatchewan history.

Krause noted that Banff Constructors is not a mom-and-pop operation, but one with more than 400 employees and that this was the first conviction the company has faced.