Prince Albert, Sask. company fined in workplace injury

A Prince Albert, Sask., company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars for a workplace injury.

A worker was injured on Dec. 19, 2018, when they were caught in a chain drive while cleaning a conveyer belt at Aallcann Wood Suppliers Inc.

The company was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations for failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine.

Aallcann pleaded guilty to the charge on May 31 in Prince Albert provincial court.

The company was fined $57,143, along with a surcharge of $22,857, for a total of $80,000.

