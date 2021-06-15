Menu

Canada

Prince Albert, Sask. company fined in workplace injury

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 1:43 pm
A worker was injured on Dec. 19, 2018, when they were caught in a chain drive while cleaning a conveyer belt at Aallcann Wood Suppliers Inc.
A worker was injured on Dec. 19, 2018, when they were caught in a chain drive while cleaning a conveyer belt at Aallcann Wood Suppliers Inc. File / Global News

A Prince Albert, Sask., company has been fined tens of thousands of dollars for a workplace injury.

A worker was injured on Dec. 19, 2018, when they were caught in a chain drive while cleaning a conveyer belt at Aallcann Wood Suppliers Inc.

Read more: Saskatoon company fined $91K in workplace fatality

The company was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations for failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine.

Aallcann pleaded guilty to the charge on May 31 in Prince Albert provincial court.

The company was fined $57,143, along with a surcharge of $22,857, for a total of $80,000.

Click to play video: 'Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction' Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction
Employer found guilty in 2016 death during Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital construction – Apr 14, 2021
