Alsport Sales in Regina fined $35k after pleading guilty to workplace fatality

A Regina company was fined $35,000 after taking the blame for its role in a workplace death in 2018.

Alsport Sales Inc. pleaded guilty in a Regina provincial court on Jan. 12, 2021, admitting it failed to ensure proper training to the employee who died on the job.

The worker died after being thrown from a snowmobile near Pilot Butte, Sask., on Feb. 14, 2018.

Alsport was charged $25,000 along with a $10,000 surcharge under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

