Canada

Alsport Sales in Regina fined $35k after pleading guilty to workplace fatality

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 11:49 am
A Regina company has been fined $35,000 after taking responsibility for a workplace fatality that happened near Pilot Butte, Sask. on Feb. 14, 2018.
Courtesy / Alsport Sales

A Regina company was fined $35,000 after taking the blame for its role in a workplace death in 2018.

Read more: Fired Regina police officer awaiting decision following week-long appeal

Alsport Sales Inc. pleaded guilty in a Regina provincial court on Jan. 12, 2021, admitting it failed to ensure proper training to the employee who died on the job.

The worker died after being thrown from a snowmobile near Pilot Butte, Sask., on Feb. 14, 2018.

Read more: Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says

Alsport was charged $25,000 along with a $10,000 surcharge under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

Click to play video 'Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says' Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says
Two SaskPower employees dead after ‘serious safety incident’ in Weyburn, utility says – Oct 9, 2020
