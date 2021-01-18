Alsport Sales in Regina fined $35k after pleading guilty to workplace fatality

A Regina company was fined $35,000 after taking the blame for its role in a workplace death in 2018.
Alsport Sales Inc. pleaded guilty in a Regina provincial court on Jan. 12, 2021, admitting it failed to ensure proper training to the employee who died on the job.
The worker died after being thrown from a snowmobile near Pilot Butte, Sask., on Feb. 14, 2018.
Alsport was charged $25,000 along with a $10,000 surcharge under The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.
