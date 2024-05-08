Canucks fans outraged by sign outside Penticton pizza joint

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan pizza joint tested the patience of B.C. hockey fans with a sign that failed to support the home team, and got a spicy reception.

Earlier this week the Penticton Boston Pizza threw its support behind Edmonton’s team in its playoff series against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins Wednesday night, when it posted a sign that read “Bring the Cup home, Let’s go Oilers.” Someone took a picture of the sign and posted it to X, where it then went viral. Then, predictable social media mayhem ensued.

“Everybody boycott (Boston Pizza) in B.C., supporting a rival on B.C., soil in Penticton, close up shop and leave B.C.,” the social media post reads in part.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, no longer existed.

Thousands voiced their outrage online and, presumably, the restaurant owner got wind of their concerns.

The sign now reads, “Bring the Cup home, let’s go Canucks.”

Offering a more measured response than many of those who read the sign were able to muster, the franchise offered some insight into the choice and capitalized on the chance to get more people through its doors.

“At Boston Pizza we’re teaming up for the win and cheering on all Canadian teams! The franchisees in Penticton, BC, hail from Alberta and like many households across Canada find themselves cheering for multiple teams,” the statement reads.

“(This) is why this year we’re suggesting we all come together to end a 30-year drought in Canada. Come cheer on your favourite team during the playoffs, whether they’re local or across the country.”

Since the controversy began, many hockey fans have reportedly reached out to the Boston Pizza in support of the local restaurant, according to social media posts.

I want to call this BP's location in Penticton on behalf of the @EdmontonOilers and Oiler fans & order food to be dropped off at a shelter there. I love Penticton. I grew up in Kamloops as an Oilers fan and had many ⚽️ tournaments there #LetsGoOilershttps://t.co/dVe1SVlOZ0 — Raja Dhami (@gretzkytokurri) May 7, 2024

With the team looking poised for its best playoff outing in more than a decade, excitement on the street is palpable. Jerseys and vehicle flags are everywhere, and social media is buzzing.

The Canucks have never won the Stanley Cup in their 54 years in the NHL, but have made it to the final three times.

Their most notable brush with success brought infamy to the city, when the Canucks faced the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup final, taking an early 2-0 lead in the series. Boston won the next two games before each team traded wins, leading to a Game 7 in Vancouver.

In front of the Canucks’ home crowd, Boston shut out Vancouver 4-0, precipitating the city’s second Stanley Cup riot.

Nearly 150 people were hurt in the chaos, which caused an estimated $4 million in damage. Rioters were filmed looting retailers and setting police cars on fire. A task force in the aftermath sifted through thousands of photos and videos, ultimately resulting in 887 criminal charges against 301 people.

— with files from Simon Little