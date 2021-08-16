Vancouver Whitecaps say three academy players assaulted in ‘racially motivated’ attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Whitecaps say three of their academy players were assaulted Saturday at an outdoor gathering in “what is believed to be a racially motivated attack.”

On Sunday, the team said in a statement that one of the players was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to make a full recovery following surgery.

“Enough is enough. We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate,” the statement reads.

“Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community. We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible.”

The Burnaby RCMP said the injured player is a 17-year-old boy.

Police were called to the area of Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

The player was transported to hospital in stable condition, while a 17-year-old Burnaby resident was arrested.

“It’s believed a group of people had been partying in the area, and a confrontation occurred between several people before the stabbing happened,” the RCMP statement reads.

“The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation and investigators are working to determine a motive. Evidence is being assessed to determine what charges may be considered. It’s believed the suspect and victim are not known to each other.”