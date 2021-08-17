West Island candidates hit the ground running as federal election kicks off

Send this page to someone via email

Less than 24 hours after the federal election kickoff, campaign signs are already up across the city on lamp-posts and stop signs.

Candidates are also wasting no time jumping on the campaign trail.

“I hit the ground running in the two previous campaigns and I’m doing it again in this campaign,” said Vaudreuil—Soulanges riding Peter Schiefke, Liberal incumbent.

Schiefke is seeking a third consecutive term in Vaudreuil—Soulanges. He’s up against Karen Cox from the Conservatives but so far, little information is available about the riding’s other candidates.

As of Aug. 17, candidates had yet to be officially registered in the riding. The official list of all candidates in Vaudreuil—Soulanges will be available on Sept. 1.

Visiting the well-known Horse Tale Ranch and speaking with constituents, Schiefke said that while COVID-19 and the economy are on the minds of many, he is also focusing on local issues, such as improving public transit and “ensuring we have the infrastructure that fits our growing community that is still growing by thousands of residents.”

In the riding of Pierrefonds—Dollard, a new face in the realm of politics hopes to cause a Conservative blue splash in the sea of Liberal red on Montreal’s West Island.

“I do believe there is a strong core belief of Conservative supporters in the riding,” Terry Roberts said.

If elected, the first-time candidate said he will use his political platform to bring change and accountability, offering a more hands-on approach in the community.

“They want to know who their member of Parliament is. They want to make sure there is a plan going forward on the economy, on climate change because, it’s real,” Roberts said.

The official list of all candidates in Pierrefonds—Dollard will be available on Sept. 1.

Sameer Zuberi is the Liberal incumbent for the riding, which is considered a Liberal stronghold, though the NDP held the seat from 2011 to 2015.

The conservatives haven’t won Pierrefonds—Dollard since 1988.

Fabiola Ngamaleu Teumeni, the NDP candidate for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle, says she is tired of the status quo.

“I think a younger voice will be refreshing and different,” the 20-year-old said.

Currently a university student, Teumeni says she is running for the future and for “all the young people in my riding,” with affordable housing and the environment at the forefront of her campaign.

Teumeni faces the Conservatives’ Jude Bazelais and incumbent Liberal Anju Dhillon.

The official list of candidates in Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle will be available on Sept. 1.