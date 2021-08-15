SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Vaudreuil–Soulanges

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:59 am
Canada election: Vaudreuil–Soulanges - image View image in full screen
Elections Canada

The riding of Vaudreuil–Soulanges is located in Quebec, in the Municipality of Vaudreuil–Soulanges.

It encompasses the cities of Hudson, L’Île-Cadieux, L’Île-Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Pincourt, Saint-Lazare and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Peter Schiefke of the Liberal Party was first elected MP of the riding in 2015. He sought re-election in 2019, winning with 47.3 per cent of the vote.

In addition to his role as MP, Schiefke is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Trending Stories

The population in this riding as of 2016 was 119,227.

Candidates

Liberals: Peter Schiefke (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec tagcanada election tagVaudreuil-Soulanges tagPeter Schiefke tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers