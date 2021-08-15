Canada election: Vaudreuil–Soulanges

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Vaudreuil–Soulanges is located in Quebec, in the Municipality of Vaudreuil–Soulanges.

It encompasses the cities of Hudson, L’Île-Cadieux, L’Île-Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Pincourt, Saint-Lazare and Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Peter Schiefke of the Liberal Party was first elected MP of the riding in 2015. He sought re-election in 2019, winning with 47.3 per cent of the vote.

In addition to his role as MP, Schiefke is the parliamentary secretary to the minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

The population in this riding as of 2016 was 119,227.

Candidates

Liberals: Peter Schiefke (incumbent)

