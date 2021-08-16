Menu

Canada

Quebec premier pledges $100M for affordable housing in province’s north

By Virginie Ann The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 12:36 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, responds to reporters questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, responds to reporters questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Lamenting the “fly in and fly out” culture of workers in Quebec’s northern communities, Premier François Legault said Monday his government would build more affordable housing in the north to entice families to settle.

Quebec will invest $100 million to build more than 300 homes in the province’s north before the end of 2022, Legault told reporters in Chibougamau, Que., a city of about 7,000 people located 500 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.

READ MORE: After tough moving day, calls grow for more affordable housing in Quebec

“People are willing to come here, but there’s a lack of housing,” Legault said. “And they are hesitant in building a house, thinking, ‘what if in five years there are no more high-paying jobs, then the house will lose its value.”’

Legault said he is willing to take a risk with public money and build more affordable housing in northern cities such as Chibougamau.

“The goal is to see the population of northern Quebec increase,” Legault said.

Affordable housing is the key to increasing the population of northern cities, Housing Minister Andrée Laforest said alongside Legault.

“Having a house is an essential need, a need for security,” Laforest said. “Today’s announcement will bring a light to the families who wish to settle down here. We are talking about job opportunities and an interesting quality of life.”

About $7 million will fund the construction of two apartment buildings in Chibougamau for the fall of 2022.

Legault said his government was also looking into offering workers monetary incentives to settle in northern communities in order to reduce what he called the tendency for them to “fly in and fly out.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
