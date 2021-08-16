Plane hits canoe on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Transport Canada and police are investigating after a plane hit a canoe on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a couple was canoeing on the Trans Canada Bay when they were forced to jump to avoid getting hit by a small float plane that was landing.

The plane hit the canoe and damaged it badly as it made contact with the water.

Witnesses in the area and the plane’s pilot helped those in the lake to safety.

Officers say there were no injuries. No charges have been laid at this time.

