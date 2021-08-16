Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Plane hits canoe on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 12:39 pm
Transport Canada and police are investigating after a couple jumped to safety after a plane hit their canoe on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay. View image in full screen
Transport Canada and police are investigating after a couple jumped to safety after a plane hit their canoe on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay. Police handout

Transport Canada and police are investigating after a plane hit a canoe on Six Mile Lake in Georgian Bay, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a couple was canoeing on the Trans Canada Bay when they were forced to jump to avoid getting hit by a small float plane that was landing.

Read more: 1 dead, 6 airlifted after float plane crash at Upper Raft Lake north of Muskoka

The plane hit the canoe and damaged it badly as it made contact with the water.

Trending Stories

Witnesses in the area and the plane’s pilot helped those in the lake to safety.

Officers say there were no injuries. No charges have been laid at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 dead in plane crash near Athens, Ont.' 1 dead in plane crash near Athens, Ont.
1 dead in plane crash near Athens, Ont – Jul 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Transport Canada tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagGeorgian Bay tagSix Mile Lake tagPlane hits canoe tagPlane hits canoe Georgian Bay tagPlane hits canoe six mile lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers