One dead, six airlifted after plane crash at Upper Raft Lake north of Muskoka

One person is dead and six others were airlifted following a plane crash at Upper Raft Lake.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) responded the incident at around 10 a.m. on Monday to the lake located just north of Muskoka.

Investigators said six people were airlifted and provided medical attention. However, one person was found without vital signs.

RCAF said all six survivors were transported to Muskoka airport, with three people suffering injuries and were assessed by paramedics.

The investigation is ongoing.

