Crime

OPP investigate sexual assault at campground near Goderich, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted August 16, 2021 7:12 am
According to the OPP, a woman was inside a public washroom and shower at Point Farms Provincial Park around 11 p.m. Saturday when a man groped her. View image in full screen
Police in Huron County are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at a campground north of Goderich, Ont., over the weekend.

According to the OPP, a woman was inside a public washroom and shower at Point Farms Provincial Park around 11 p.m. Saturday when a man groped her.

Police say the victim defended herself and ran to safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

