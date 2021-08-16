OPP investigate sexual assault at campground near Goderich, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Huron County are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted at a campground north of Goderich, Ont., over the weekend.

According to the OPP, a woman was inside a public washroom and shower at Point Farms Provincial Park around 11 p.m. Saturday when a man groped her.

Police say the victim defended herself and ran to safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement