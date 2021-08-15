Man suffers life-threatening injuries in London, Ont., motorcycle crash

London, Ont., police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Saturday.
Police say around 5:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single motorcycle collision at First Street and Spanner Street.
A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
First Street remains closed between Dundas Street and Hansuld Street.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
