Saskatchewan politicians share their views on the upcoming federal election

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, the federal government announced there will be an election come September.

Every Saskatchewan riding is currently covered by Conservative Members of Parliament (MP).

While there are a few constituencies that could change parties, any significant change seems unlikely, according to assistant politicial science professor at the University of Saskatchewan, Daniel Westlake.

“As with all election campaigns, surprises are possible. I think the pandemic may mean we should be a little bit more uncertain in terms of projecting where things will go.”

The opposition Conservatives and New Democratic Party (NDP) are trying to make the point that Canada is not holding up well under the Liberal government.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need change,” said Brad Redekopp, Conservative Saskatoon West MP.

“We’re ready for better. Canadians are ready for better,” said Robert Doucette, Saskatoon West NDP Candidate.

However, the opposing parties believe Canadians have other issues in mind, like getting through the pandemic.

“It’s really all about who can lead Canada now from where we are with the pandemic and where we’ve been and where we’re going to be going to in the future,” said Redekopp.

Doucette mentioned the push for vaccinations has not been prevalent enough from the Conservatives.

“We have a country right now that not everybody has a double vaccination. There are some people still resisting that.”

Read more: Green Party faces challenges heading into fall election

As of Sunday, polls show the Liberals are leading in popularity throughout the country.

However, as with any election, a lot can change between now and election day.

“The Liberals have called this I think looking at the polls and seeing the Conservatives are quite weak and seeing that they’ve got a reasonable shot at a majority government,” said Westlake.

Story continues below advertisement

The election will be held on Sept. 20, 2021.