Farmers to see $400M more in funding from federal government

Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the Government of Canada increased AgriRecovery funding on Sunday.

The $100 million in funding was initially announced on Aug. 6, however, the amount has jumped up to $500 million.

“Our government is doing everything it can to support farm families so they can get through these challenges today, and be better positioned for a sustainable future,” said Bibeau.

With the extensive costs and issues producers are facing from drought and wildfires, the federal government hopes to cut back some stress for farmers in Western Canada and parts of Ontario.

Provincial governments continue to assess the damage the agriculture industry is facing and look to launch more support programs in the near future.

One of the programs will directly impact livestock and agricultural producers to help offset the costs of feed, transportation and water.

Producers are also able to apply for temporary payments through the AgriStability program for assistance with immediate financial concerns.

The program originally had a benefit payment percentage of 50 per cent, which has now been raised to 75 per cent so farmers can get their money sooner.