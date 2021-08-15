Family identify 2 victims in fishing boat capsizing on Bella Coola River

Two people who died after a boat capsized on the Bella Coola River have been identified as a Victoria, B.C., couple celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.
The family says Andrea and Cameron Murdoch travelled from their home in Victoria to Bella Coola on B.C.’s central coast. They hired a boat and guide and headed out on the Bella Coola River on Tuesday morning.
Just before noon, police were called to an empty, partially-capsized boat.
Rescuers launched a frantic search. At 7:30 p.m., Cameron’s body was found. He was 42. Andrea, 51, is missing and presumed deceased.
The tour guide is still missing.
The family is thanking rescuers for their efforts.
