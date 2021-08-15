Family identify 2 victims in fishing boat capsizing on Bella Coola River

Send this page to someone via email

Two people who died after a boat capsized on the Bella Coola River have been identified as a Victoria, B.C., couple celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

The family says Andrea and Cameron Murdoch travelled from their home in Victoria to Bella Coola on B.C.’s central coast. They hired a boat and guide and headed out on the Bella Coola River on Tuesday morning.

View image in full screen The fishing boat was spotted partially capsized on the Bella Coola River near Walker Island Park. Google Maps

Just before noon, police were called to an empty, partially-capsized boat.

Rescuers launched a frantic search. At 7:30 p.m., Cameron’s body was found. He was 42. Andrea, 51, is missing and presumed deceased.

The tour guide is still missing.

The family is thanking rescuers for their efforts.