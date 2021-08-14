Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offers help in deadly Haiti earthquake

Send this page to someone via email

A deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Haiti sparked widespread reactions in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that everyone affected is “on Canadians’ thoughts and prayers.”

“We are wholeheartedly with those who have lost loved ones and those who are injured and we stand ready to assist in any way we can,” wrote the Prime Minister of Canada.

His Quebec counterpart, François Legault, also turned to his social network to express his solidarity with the Haitian people.

“My thoughts are with the Haitian people who have yet to suffer such a tragedy. Quebec is with you. My condolences to the relatives of the victims,” ​​said Prime Minister François Legault.

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec, Dominique Anglade, who lost both parents in the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, expressed her grief.

“Horror strikes. I am wholeheartedly with Haitians in the south of the country,” said the leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) in a tweet on the social network Twitter on Saturday morning.

A little later, on her arrival at the Youth Congress of the PLQ Youth Commission, in Trois-Rivières, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly again expressed her concerns for Haitians during the a press scrum.

“My thoughts are with all the people over there who are going through extremely difficult times and with the entire Haitian community which is in Quebec,” recalled Ms. Anglade.

Notice to travelers

The Canadian government issued a Canadian travel advisory on Saturday morning.

“Damage to infrastructure has been reported. A tsunami warning is in effect for some coasts of the country. Aftershocks could occur and essential services could be disrupted,” the statement said.

“If you are in an affected area, follow the instructions of the local authorities and check the local media regularly to stay informed of the situation.”

