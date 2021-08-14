Suspect sought after male wounded in Dartmouth, N.S. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a male victim was wounded in a shooting late Friday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say they first learned of the shooting just before midnight when officers were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital where the victim was being treated.

Investigators say he told them he was walking in the area of Gaston Road and Portland Street when he heard what he thought were fireworks going off and then realized he’d been shot.

The victim then made his way to the hospital.

Police say he suffered a non life-threatening wound.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and no other information has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14. 2021.