Police investigating after pedestrian killed on Pembina Highway

Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Pembina Highway.
Police say a man was hit and killed Friday.
Northbound Pembina Highway is closed north of Plaza Drive and just north of Adamar Road. Police are recommending northbound traffic exit at Bishop Grandin.
The closure is expected to last several hours.
A police spokesperson says they are not anything criminal related to the incident at this time.
