Toronto’s Sherway Gardens mall in lockdown amid reports of shots fired, police say

CF Sherway Gardens in Toronto’s west end is in lockdown after police officers say there were reports of shots being fired in the area.
Emergency crews were called to the mall, located northwest of Highway 427 and the Queen Elizabeth Way, just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to an update posted on the Toronto Police Service’s Twitter account, officers were at the mall investigating.
On social media, people inside the mall reported being in lockdown. Some inside described hearing a loud bang.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
