Toronto police respond to reports of shots fired at Yorkdale Mall, customers being evacuated

Toronto police say Yorkdale Mall is being evacuated after officers received reports of gunshots fired.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the mall at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday.
They said the incident occurred in front of a store on the east side of the mall.
There are no reports of injuries.
The TTC said in an update on Twitter that subway trains are not stopping at Yorkdale Station due to police activity.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200.
More to come.
