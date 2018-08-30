Toronto police respond to reports of shots fired at Yorkdale Mall, customers being evacuated

Toronto police say Yorkdale Mall is being evacuated after officers received reports of gunshots fired.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the mall at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday.

They said the incident occurred in front of a store on the east side of the mall.

There are no reports of injuries.

The TTC said in an update on Twitter that subway trains are not stopping at Yorkdale Station due to police activity.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-3200.

More to come.

Multiple suspects #1-M/B/20's/black jacket(hoodie)/blue jeans #2-M/Mixed/20's/Skinny/5'9/black handgun. No injuries reported. Witnesses call 416-808-3200 @TPS32Div ^ma https://t.co/63qxJARsGl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 30, 2018

Line 1: Trains are not stopping at Yorkdale due to police activity. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 30, 2018

Line 1: Trains are not stopping at Yorkdale due to police activity. Alternate routes: 109 Ranee bus to Lawrence West Station or 29 Dufferin bus to Wilson Station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) August 30, 2018