Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate after person dies behind Orillia, Ont. business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 2:40 pm
Police said the death in Orillia isn't considered suspicious and that there's no threat to public safety. View image in full screen
Police said the death in Orillia isn't considered suspicious and that there's no threat to public safety. The Canadian Press

OPP are investigating after a person died behind a business in Orillia on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police received a call regarding an unresponsive person behind a business on Atherley Road.

Read more: Man dies in drowning at Couchiching Park in Orillia, Ont.

When officers arrived, paramedics and firefighters were on scene performing life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead a short time later.

Trending Stories

The person has been identified as James McConnell, 46, from Severn, Ont.

The Orillia crime unit and Central Region forensic identification services were called to continue the investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Corner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

At this time, police say the death isn’t considered suspicious and that there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of the death are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia tagOrillia OPP tagOrillia news tagAtherley Road man died tagMan dead Orillia tagman died Orillia business tagSudden death Orillia business tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers