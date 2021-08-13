Police investigate after person dies behind Orillia, Ont. business

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating after a person died behind a business in Orillia on Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police received a call regarding an unresponsive person behind a business on Atherley Road.

When officers arrived, paramedics and firefighters were on scene performing life-saving measures, but the person was declared dead a short time later.

The person has been identified as James McConnell, 46, from Severn, Ont.

The Orillia crime unit and Central Region forensic identification services were called to continue the investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Corner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

At this time, police say the death isn’t considered suspicious and that there’s no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the circumstances of the death are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.