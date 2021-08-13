COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 7 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The City of Kawartha Lakes saw three more cases while the other four were in Northumberland County. The health unit did not have a case update on Thursday.

The overall number of active cases for the health unit increased to 15, up from 13 reported on Wednesday.

There are nine active cases in the Kawarthas (down two), six in Northumberland County (up four) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit’s 2,209 cumulative resolved cases (five more since Wednesday) make up approximately 96.5 per cent of the health unit’s 2,287 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of variant cases increased by two to 843. Total variant cases include 457 in the Kawarthas with 347 in Northumberland County and 39 in Haliburton County.

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was reported Monday in a Global News regional COVID-19 update for Aug. 9.

On Wednesday the health unit announced its mass immunization clinic sites in Cobourg, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Campbellford will end on Friday, Sept. 3. The health unit intends to focus on offering mobile and pop-up clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

Between now and Sept. 3, walk-ins and appointments will continue to be offered at the sites. Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available at these clinics.

Ross Memorial Hospital will be ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 27. Until then, the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on-site for individuals age 12 and up (youth aged 12-17 would receive a Pfizer shot only).

Anyone with vaccination appointments booked later than Aug. 27 at the LEX needs to move up their appointments or just arrive on-site in advance of that date. Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment. Visit the health unit’s website for a list of other clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

The health unit continues to offer walk-in clinics (each running 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the following locations:

Fenelon Falls: Fenelon Falls Community Centre (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15).

Campbellford: Campbellford and District Curling and Racquet Club on Friday and Saturday.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

Story continues below advertisement

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 43, down from 49 reported on Wednesday.

214,228 COVID-19 tests completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88 (unchanged since Wednesday). There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no admitted COVID-19 patients on Friday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County, and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Advertisement