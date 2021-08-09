COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 5 new cases over weekend; 71% of eligible residents vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported five new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, and more than 71 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to data released early Monday afternoon.

There were three new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County. The number of active cases for the health unit was reported at 18, down from 21 on Friday.

There are 15 active cases in the Kawarthas (down four), three in Northumberland County (up two) and none in Haliburton County (down one).

The health unit’s 2,196 cumulative resolved cases (19 more since Friday) make up 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,277 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remained unchanged at 840. Total variant cases include 455 in the Kawarthas with 347 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination rate

In its weekly update also issued Monday, the health unit reports the following vaccination rates:

137,128 residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose (up from 136,414 on Aug. 2); 122,352 residents have received two doses (up from 119,151).

Residents age 12 and over: 79.8 per cent have received one dose; 71.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Residents age 18 and over: 80.6 per have received one dose; 72.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Ross Memorial Hospital will be ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 27. Until then, the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on-site for individuals age 12 and up.

Anyone with vaccination appointments booked later than Aug. 27 at the LEX needs to move up their appointments or just arrive on site. Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment. Visit the health unit’s website for a list of other clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

The hospital is also hosting walk-in clinics (no appointment needed) at the following communities this week:

Wednesday, Aug: 11 Bolsover Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and the Norland Recreation Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

Thursday, Aug. 12: Kinmount Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and Baddow Community Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

Friday, Aug 13: Manvers Community Centre (10 a.m. to noon).

The health unit continues to offer walk-in clinics (each running 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the following locations:

Cobourg: Cobourg Community Centre (until Aug. 12).

Fenelon Falls: Fenelon Falls Community Centre (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15).

Campbellford: Campbellford and District Curling and Racquet Club on Friday and Saturday.

Minden: Minden Community Centre Aug. 11 and 12.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 62, down from 81 reported on Friday.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 86 (unchanged) There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients on Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.