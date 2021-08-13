Highway 17 reopens after serious collision between tractor-trailer and car: OPP

A section of Highway 17 near Chalk River has reopened Friday morning following a serious two-vehicle collision overnight, according to an update from OPP.
An eastbound passenger car collided with a tractor-trailer travelling in the opposite direction on the highway around Kings Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, police said.
The driver of the car, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was initially transported to hospital by ambulance but was later airlifted to a hospital in Ottawa by an Air ORNGE helicopter.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, though the vehicle did catch fire after the collision.
The Ministry of the Environment attended the scene due to a fuel spill from the truck.
The collision closed access to the highway between Plant and Beladair roads in Laurentian Hills for several hours, but traffic resumed Friday morning.
