Man dies after serious rollover on Highway 417: Ottawa OPP

A man died from injuries sustained during a serious crash on Highway 417 Thursday morning, Ottawa OPP say.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the highway near Richardson Side Road after a vehicle rolled over before 9:30 a.m.

One male occupant was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance. Just before 10:30 a.m., OPP tweeted that the man succumbed to his injuries.

The westbound lanes of the highway between Highway 7 and Richardson Side Road will be closed for an extended period of time, OPP say. The eastbound lanes were closed temporarily but reopened due to traffic backlog.

#OttawaOPP remain on-scene of the single vehicle collision on Hwy 417. Westbound lanes will now be closed between the Hwy 7 and Richardson Side Rd exits for the purposes of the investigation. This closure will be in effect for some time so avoid the area^jt @OPP_COMM_ER pic.twitter.com/8S63QsGWEB — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 12, 2021

OPP ask that motorists find an alternate route while investigators deal with the scene and determine the cause of the crash.