Canada

Man dies after serious rollover on Highway 417: Ottawa OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 10:20 am
The westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Richardson Sideroad are closed due to a serious collision that sent one person to hospital Thursday morning, Ottawa police say. View image in full screen
The westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Richardson Sideroad are closed due to a serious collision that sent one person to hospital Thursday morning, Ottawa police say. OPP

A man died from injuries sustained during a serious crash on Highway 417 Thursday morning, Ottawa OPP say.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the highway near Richardson Side Road after a vehicle rolled over before 9:30 a.m.

One male occupant was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance. Just before 10:30 a.m., OPP tweeted that the man succumbed to his injuries.

Read more: Driver killed after pickup truck rolls over off Highway 417 in Ottawa: OPP

The westbound lanes of the highway between Highway 7 and Richardson Side Road will be closed for an extended period of time, OPP say. The eastbound lanes were closed temporarily but reopened due to traffic backlog.

OPP ask that motorists find an alternate route while investigators deal with the scene and determine the cause of the crash.

