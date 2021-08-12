Man dies after serious rollover on Highway 417: Ottawa OPP

A man died from injuries sustained during a serious crash on Highway 417 Thursday morning, Ottawa OPP say.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the highway near Richardson Side Road after a vehicle rolled over before 9:30 a.m.
One male occupant was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital by Ornge air ambulance. Just before 10:30 a.m., OPP tweeted that the man succumbed to his injuries.
The westbound lanes of the highway between Highway 7 and Richardson Side Road will be closed for an extended period of time, OPP say. The eastbound lanes were closed temporarily but reopened due to traffic backlog.
OPP ask that motorists find an alternate route while investigators deal with the scene and determine the cause of the crash.
