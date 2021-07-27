Driver killed after pickup truck rolls over off Highway 417 in Ottawa: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Ottawa closed off the eastbound lanes of Highway 417 on Tuesday afternoon after a fatal single-vehicle crash near Carp Road.

Ottawa OPP officers responded to the collision at 12:49 p.m.

Police said a pickup truck appears to have left the roadway, struck a guard rail and rolled over.

A 59-year-old woman, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, OPP said.

The deceased has not yet been identified while police inform her next of kin.

Eastbound lanes in the area will be closed for “several hours,” OPP said. A traffic detour is currently in place.

OPP collision investigators will probe the cause of the crash. Any witnesses are asked to call 613-270-9171.

