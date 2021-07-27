30-year-old man charged after allegedly stealing, crashing Hydro Ottawa van

Send this page to someone via email

Police said Tuesday they’ve charged a 30-year-old man in connection with a single-vehicle collision on the University of Ottawa campus Monday afternoon.

A Hydro Ottawa cube van was allegedly stolen and later crashed into concrete barricades at the intersections of Waller and Nicholas streets in the downtown core around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson with the local utility provider confirmed the company’s van was stolen and involved in the incident, but declined to comment further, saying both the Ottawa Police Service and Hydro Ottawa were conducting an investigation.

The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene of the collision, according to police, but was later located and taken to hospital with injuries.

An OPS spokesperson told Global News on Tuesday that the injuries were not deemed serious and the driver was released from hospital Monday night.

Eric Sikala of Ottawa is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop after an accident and failing to comply with an undertaking.

