Crime

Driver taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash at University of Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 4:33 pm
An Ottawa police spokesperson said they were called to the intersection of Waller and Nicholas streets at 2:45 p.m. on Monday about a single-vehicle collision. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a driver has been taken to hospital after a midday crash at the University of Ottawa campus.

An OPS spokesperson said the service received a call at 2:45 p.m. on Monday about a single-vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Nicholas and Waller streets. The area at the east end of the Mackenzie King Bridge marks the beginnings of the uOttawa campus in the city’s downtown core.

The driver fled the area after the crash, the spokesperson said.

Police said in an update at roughly 4:45 p.m. that the driver was located with injuries and taken to hospital, though the spokesperson could not say where the driver was found.

No charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.

