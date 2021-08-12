Evacuation alert re-issued for part of Spallumcheen because of White Rock Lake wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The Township of Spallumcheen has once again issued an evacuation alert because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Located just northwest of Vernon, the township said it issued the evacuation alert based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service.

The township says the alert includes the western section of town between Rogers Mill and O’Keefe Ranch.

“This is the second time the properties have been put on alert as a result of the massive White Rock Lake Fire,” the township said, noting the initial alert was rescinded earlier this week.

“The alert means that residents have to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice and have a go and grab bag prepared with essentials such as clothing, toiletries, medications and important documents.

“You do not need to evacuate at this time. Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before you leave the area.”

The affected roads and streets are listed below:

Round Lake Road

Grandview Flats Road (south side)

Grandview Flats Road North

Grandview Flats Road South

Page Road

Miller Road

Evans Road

Corkscrew Road

Otter Lake Road south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

St Anne’s Road

Larkin Cross Road

Clinton Road

Pine Ridge Road

Pine Ridge Place

Larkin Place

Otterlake Cross Road (the west side, south of 705)

1239 Thomas Hays Rd.

9221 to 9728 Highway 97

Golfview Place

Northwind Drive

Mendenhall Road

Overlook Place

Stepping Stones Road

Stepping Stones Crescent

8400 Old Kamloops Rd.

L&A Cross Road

A map showing evacuation alerts and orders across the province can be found on the Emergency Info B.C. website.

