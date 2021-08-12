Evacuation alert re-issued for part of Spallumcheen because of White Rock Lake wildfire

The Township of Spallumcheen has once again issued an evacuation alert because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.
Located just northwest of Vernon, the township said it issued the evacuation alert based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service.
The township says the alert includes the western section of town between Rogers Mill and O’Keefe Ranch.
Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation order re-issued for 608 properties in Fintry, La Casa areas
“This is the second time the properties have been put on alert as a result of the massive White Rock Lake Fire,” the township said, noting the initial alert was rescinded earlier this week.
“The alert means that residents have to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice and have a go and grab bag prepared with essentials such as clothing, toiletries, medications and important documents.
“You do not need to evacuate at this time. Wait for an evacuation order to be issued before you leave the area.”
The affected roads and streets are listed below:
- Round Lake Road
- Grandview Flats Road (south side)
- Grandview Flats Road North
- Grandview Flats Road South
- Page Road
- Miller Road
- Evans Road
- Corkscrew Road
- Otter Lake Road south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)
- St Anne’s Road
- Larkin Cross Road
- Clinton Road
- Pine Ridge Road
- Pine Ridge Place
- Larkin Place
- Otterlake Cross Road (the west side, south of 705)
- 1239 Thomas Hays Rd.
- 9221 to 9728 Highway 97
- Golfview Place
- Northwind Drive
- Mendenhall Road
- Overlook Place
- Stepping Stones Road
- Stepping Stones Crescent
- 8400 Old Kamloops Rd.
- L&A Cross Road
A map showing evacuation alerts and orders across the province can be found on the Emergency Info B.C. website.
