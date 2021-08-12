Menu

Canada

White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation order re-issued for 608 properties in Fintry, La Casa areas

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 4:14 pm
: The re-issued evacuation order includes 608 properties from 6916 Barcelona Drive E. (south end) to 7355N Westside Road (north end). View image in full screen
: The re-issued evacuation order includes 608 properties from 6916 Barcelona Drive E. (south end) to 7355N Westside Road (north end). Global News

An evacuation order has been re-issued for residents of Fintry, La Casa and Shalal Road in the Central Okanagan because of the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire.

The fire is estimated at 58,000 hectares and is burning close to the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) issued the evacuation order at noon, adding residents had until 2 p.m. to leave.

Read more: Irritating wildfire smoke once again blanketing Okanagan skies

“Residents south of the ‘Valley of the Sun,’ along Westside Road from Upper Fintry through La Casa, including 6409 Westside Rd., have until 2 p.m. to gather their belongings and exit the area by travelling south on Westside Road,” said CORE, adding there is north access.

The re-issued evacuation order includes 608 properties from 6916 Barcelona Dr. E., (south end) to 7355 N. Westside Rd., (north end), including the following roads:

  • Barcelona Drive E.
  • Dunwaters Road
  • Fairbridge Road
  • Fintry Delta Road
  • Fintry Provincial Park
  • Gray Road
  • Kelly Place
  • La Palma Loop
  • Madrid Way
  • Marbella Loop
  • Morden Road
  • Muir Road
  • Santa Fe Way
  • Santiago Loop
  • Shalal Road
  • Shorts Road
  • Terazona Drive
  • Toledo Drive
  • Valencia Way
  • Verona Loop
  • Westside Road (6409 Westside Road to 7355 Westside Road)
  • Westside Road N. (6445 N. Westside Rd. to 6808 N. Westside Road)
  • Wood Road
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire worries climb as temperatures spike again' B.C. wildfire worries climb as temperatures spike again
B.C. wildfire worries climb as temperatures spike again

At the same time, an evacuation alert was issued for five properties in the Nahun and Caesar’s Landing areas within Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The affected properties from 5000 N. Westside Rd. (south end) to 5495 Deighton Rd. (north end), and include the following addresses:

  • 5495 Deighton Rd.
  • 5625 Westside Rd.
  • 5000 N. Westside Rd.
  • 5455 Deighton Rd.
  • 5875 Westside Rd.

A detailed map showing properties under evacuation order or alert is available on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Sections of Westside Road through evacuation areas will be closed and residents will not be able to travel north to Vernon.

CORE said residents on evacuation order should expect to be away from their homes for an extended period of time and report to emergency social services at 1480 Sutherland Ave., in Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'RDCO confirms structures lost near south flank of White Rock Lake wildfire' RDCO confirms structures lost near south flank of White Rock Lake wildfire
RDCO confirms structures lost near south flank of White Rock Lake wildfire
