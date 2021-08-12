Multiple deaths reported at Plymouth, England shooting: Police

Send this page to someone via email

A serious incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to local police.

Police were called to a “serious firearms incident” at around 6:10 p.m. local time, according to a statement from Devon & Cornwall Police.

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” the statement read. “A critical incident has been declared.”

Police say they believe the situation is contained and the area has been cordoned off, with road closures in place.

Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police. Police did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Emergency services were deployed at the scene, with a local lawmaker describing the incident as “serious and tragic” but not “terror related.”

“I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police,” Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.

He later tweeted “the incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

South Western Ambulance Service said on Twitter: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.”

