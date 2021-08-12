Menu

Crime

Multiple deaths reported at Plymouth, England shooting: Police

By Kanishka Singh and Paul Sandle Reuters
Posted August 12, 2021 4:56 pm
A shooting has been reported in Plymouth, England. View image in full screen
A shooting has been reported in Plymouth, England. @EllBeeVee

A serious incident in Plymouth, southwest England, on Thursday evening has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to local police.

Police were called to a “serious firearms incident” at around 6:10 p.m. local time, according to a statement from Devon & Cornwall Police.

Read more: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting in downtown Toronto: police

“There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment,” the statement read. “A critical incident has been declared.”

Police say they believe the situation is contained and the area has been cordoned off, with road closures in place.

Media reports said five or six people had been killed in the incident and a gunman reportedly shot dead by police. Police did not confirm the number of fatalities.

Emergency services were deployed at the scene, with a local lawmaker describing the incident as “serious and tragic” but not “terror related.”

Click to play video: 'Shooting in England leaves 3 dead, including gunman' Shooting in England leaves 3 dead, including gunman
Shooting in England leaves 3 dead, including gunman – Jul 19, 2016

“I am aware of a serious and tragic incident unfolding in Plymouth. Please obey all instructions from the police,” Johnny Mercer, a local lawmaker from the Conservative Party, posted on Twitter.

He later tweeted “the incident is not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

South Western Ambulance Service said on Twitter: “We responded to the incident with a significant number of resources, including Hazardous Area Response Teams (HART), multiple ambulances, air ambulances, multiple doctors and senior paramedics.”

-With files from Eric Stober

© 2021 Reuters
