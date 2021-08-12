Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Island Lake, Man. RCMP investigating after man was stabbed

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 6:10 pm
RCMP in Island Lake, Manitoba are investigating after a man was stabbed. View image in full screen
RCMP in Island Lake, Manitoba are investigating after a man was stabbed.

RCMP in Island Lake, Man., are investigating after a man was stabbed.

On Aug. 11, 2021, at 8:45 pm, police received a report of a 35-year old male who was brought into the Red Sucker Lake nursing station suffering from a stab wound.

Read more: Police make arrest in connection with multiple Winnipeg shootings

The victim later died due to the severity of his injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say the death is being treated as a homicide.

The investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks' Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks
Winnipeg Police warn about river trail attacks
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHomicide tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagIsland Lake Manitoba tagRed Sucker Lake tagIsland Lake RCMP investigating homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers