Island Lake, Man. RCMP investigating after man was stabbed

RCMP in Island Lake, Man., are investigating after a man was stabbed.

On Aug. 11, 2021, at 8:45 pm, police received a report of a 35-year old male who was brought into the Red Sucker Lake nursing station suffering from a stab wound.

The victim later died due to the severity of his injuries.

Police say the death is being treated as a homicide.

The investigation continues.

