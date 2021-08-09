Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest in connection with multiple Winnipeg shootings

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 5:08 pm
A man has been arrested in connection to multiple shootings that took place from late July to early August.
A man has been arrested in connection to multiple shootings that took place from late July to early August. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple shootings that took place from late July to early August.

On July 22, the Winnipeg Police Service say they responded to reports of a male who was shot at a residence in the 200 block of Austin Street

The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. Officers from the Major Crimes Unit have taken over this investigation.

Read more: Winnipeg man killed in weekend stabbing, police say

On Aug. 6, two suspects, both carrying firearms, went to a residence in the 1000 block of Burrows Avenue.

During a confrontation, an adult male inside the home was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 8, officers from the MCU were attempting to arrest a suspect linked to the two incidents above after locating him in the Dufferin neighbourhood.

Read more: Winnipeg police shut down stretch of William Avenue

After a short foot chase, police say, the suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded, sawed-off rifle with an altered serial number.

Craig Dwight Taypotat, 22, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, 21 firearms and weapons offences and six counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Taypotat is detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'RCMP announce arrest in murder of Bobbie Lynn Moose' RCMP announce arrest in murder of Bobbie Lynn Moose
RCMP announce arrest in murder of Bobbie Lynn Moose

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tag1 man arrested in connection to shooting incidents tagManitoba shootings tagShooting in Manitoba tagThe Major Crimes Unit tagThe Winnipeg Police Service tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers