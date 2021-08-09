Police make arrest in connection with multiple Winnipeg shootings

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple shootings that took place from late July to early August.
On July 22, the Winnipeg Police Service say they responded to reports of a male who was shot at a residence in the 200 block of Austin Street
The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. Officers from the Major Crimes Unit have taken over this investigation.
On Aug. 6, two suspects, both carrying firearms, went to a residence in the 1000 block of Burrows Avenue.
During a confrontation, an adult male inside the home was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.
On Aug. 8, officers from the MCU were attempting to arrest a suspect linked to the two incidents above after locating him in the Dufferin neighbourhood.
After a short foot chase, police say, the suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded, sawed-off rifle with an altered serial number.
Craig Dwight Taypotat, 22, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, 21 firearms and weapons offences and six counts of failing to comply with court orders.
Taypotat is detained in custody.
