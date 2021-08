Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service says a stretch of William Avenue has been shut down in both directions as officers investigate “an incident” in the 400 block.

On Twitter Sunday morning, the force says William Avenue between Isabel Street and Gertie Street is shut down for the investigation.

WPS is investigating an incident in the 400 block of William Av. As a result, William Av between Isabel St and Gertie St has been closed in both directions. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 8, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

It did not elaborate on when the street may reopen or what the nature of the incident is.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.