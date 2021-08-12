Menu

Crime

Montreal brothers accused in sister’s abduction denied bail in Amber Alert case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2021 11:45 am
The victim showed up at a local police station herself the following morning and three people were arrested. View image in full screen
The victim showed up at a local police station herself the following morning and three people were arrested. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Two brothers charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping of their teen sister have been denied bail.

The 22 and 21-year-old men, whose names are under a publication ban to protect the identity of the teenager, were in court today as Quebec court Judge Joelle Roy delivered her decision.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a restaurant where she was working in west-end Montreal on July 27, triggering an Amber Alert.

The victim showed up at a local police station herself the following morning and three people were arrested.

A 21-year-old man was the third person accused in the case and was released by the court last week on several conditions.

All three face one count each of kidnapping and unlawful confinement, while one of the brothers, 21, faces two counts of assault, one count of mischief and one of uttering threats. The 22-year-old sibling faces two counts of assault and one of mischief.

The brothers’ case returns to court Aug. 31 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
