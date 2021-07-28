Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 men charged in connection with Montreal Amber Alert case involving teen girl

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 5:50 pm
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Three men were charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged kidnapping that triggered an Amber Alert in Montreal a day earlier.

The men — two 21-year-olds and a 22-year-old — face 13 charges between them.

All three face one count each of kidnapping and unlawful confinement, while one of the 21-year-old suspects faces two additional counts of assault and one each of mischief and uttering threats.

Read more: 3 men to be charged in connection with July 27 Amber Alert

The 22-year-old suspect faces two additional counts of assault and one of mischief.

Trending Stories

Just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Montreal police say a 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced into a vehicle from her place of work at a restaurant in Kirkland, Que, a suburb in western Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Fearing for the girl’s safety, major-crimes investigators elected to issue an Amber Alert early Tuesday.

Read more: Tempted to call 911 to complain about an Amber Alert? Don’t

The teen showed up at a Montreal police station not long after the alert was sent.

All three accused remain detained and will return to court on Thursday.

A publication ban forbids the publication of any information that could identify the minor victim.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagAmber Alert tagKidnapping tagQuebec Amber Alert tagMontreal kidnapping tagKirkland amber alert tagKirkland kidnapping tagTeen kidnapped tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers