3 men charged in connection with Montreal Amber Alert case involving teen girl

Three men were charged Wednesday in connection with an alleged kidnapping that triggered an Amber Alert in Montreal a day earlier.

The men — two 21-year-olds and a 22-year-old — face 13 charges between them.

All three face one count each of kidnapping and unlawful confinement, while one of the 21-year-old suspects faces two additional counts of assault and one each of mischief and uttering threats.

The 22-year-old suspect faces two additional counts of assault and one of mischief.

Just after 11 p.m. on Monday, Montreal police say a 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced into a vehicle from her place of work at a restaurant in Kirkland, Que, a suburb in western Montreal.

Fearing for the girl’s safety, major-crimes investigators elected to issue an Amber Alert early Tuesday.

The teen showed up at a Montreal police station not long after the alert was sent.

All three accused remain detained and will return to court on Thursday.

A publication ban forbids the publication of any information that could identify the minor victim.