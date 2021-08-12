Central Hastings OPP locate man reported missing in Marmora and Lake area

Send this page to someone via email

UPDATE Thursday, 10:20 a.m.: Central Hastings OPP report the man has been located.

“Thank you to the public for their assistance in locating the male in a timely manner,” OPP stated.

No details were provided.

Original story:

The search continues Thursday for a man from Marmora and Lake who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday responded to a well-being check of James Arthur Helm, 39, who went for a bicycle ride but failed to return to his home in Marmora, east of Peterborough.

Helm was last spoken to around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

OPP say he drives a yellow Dodge Neon bearing Ontario plate CBXT349.

“A similar vehicle was last seen in the Madoc area at approximately 5 p.m. but the male himself was not observed,” OPP stated Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2220-8477.