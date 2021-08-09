Menu

Canada

Cobourg police search for reported missing man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 9:18 am
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are looking for reported missing resident Travis Harnden. View image in full screen
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are looking for reported missing resident Travis Harnden. Cobourg Police Service

The Cobourg Police Service is currently investigating the report of a missing man last seen on Sunday.

According to police, Travis Harnden, 46, was last seen leaving his residence in Cobourg around 5:50 p.m.

“Police and family are concerned for the well-being of Harden,” police stated Sunday night.

Read more: London, Ont. police finds missing 78-year-old

He is described as five feet eight inches with a thin build with short, grey hair, scruffy facial hear and blue eyes.

Harnden was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt and beige shorts.

Police say he drove off in a 2011 Black Kia Rio with Ontario licence plate ACSA947. The vehicle has a ‘NJ’ sticker located on the rear window and a dent in the rear driver side bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harnden or the motor vehicle is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-682

