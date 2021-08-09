Cobourg police search for reported missing man

The Cobourg Police Service is currently investigating the report of a missing man last seen on Sunday.
According to police, Travis Harnden, 46, was last seen leaving his residence in Cobourg around 5:50 p.m.
“Police and family are concerned for the well-being of Harden,” police stated Sunday night.
He is described as five feet eight inches with a thin build with short, grey hair, scruffy facial hear and blue eyes.
Harnden was last seen wearing a turquoise T-shirt and beige shorts.
Police say he drove off in a 2011 Black Kia Rio with Ontario licence plate ACSA947. The vehicle has a ‘NJ’ sticker located on the rear window and a dent in the rear driver side bumper.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harnden or the motor vehicle is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-682
Comments