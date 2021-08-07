London, Ont. police looking for missing 78-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Police say 78-year-old Brian Gawley of London was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sunningdale Road at South Wenige Drive.

He may be driving a red GMC pickup truck with licence plate AN95059, police say.

Gawley is described as a white man, six feet tall, weighing150 pounds, with short white hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

