Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police looking for missing 78-year-old

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 7, 2021 9:35 am
Police are searching for 78-year-old Brian Gawley of London. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 78-year-old Brian Gawley of London. London police/Provided

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Police say 78-year-old Brian Gawley of London was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Sunningdale Road at South Wenige Drive.

Read more: Winnipeg police need help searching for missing 73-year-old

He may be driving a red GMC pickup truck with licence plate AN95059, police say.

Trending Stories

Gawley is described as a white man, six feet tall, weighing150 pounds, with short white hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police' Girls reported missing most often in Saskatoon: police
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagLondon Police tagmissing person tagMissing tagMissing Man taglondon police missing person tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers