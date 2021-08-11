City of Toronto backtracks on planned closure of North York COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Send this page to someone via email

City of Toronto officials have backtracked on the planned closure of a North York COVID-19 vaccination site.

Officials previously announced that the clinic at the Mitchell Field Community Centre, located in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, would be one of five City-operated clinics ceasing operations as of Aug. 22.

However, in an update on Wednesday, officials said in a news release that it will remain open.

“Given new information and the current vaccination situation in Toronto, [Toronto Public Health] has made the decision to continue to run a smaller fixed-site clinic at Mitchell Field CC,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

“The clinic will serve as a key site for both COVID-19 vaccination and other vaccination programs operated by TPH.”

It’s not clear what the new information is that prompted the change.

“Extending the operation of the Mitchell Field CC clinic will ensure that communities in North York have continued access to COVID-19 vaccines,” the release continued.

As of Aug. 23, the clinic will accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccine patients from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, which are the same hours that the remaining clinics will be operating.

Clinics at Cloverdale Mall, the Hangar (Downsview), Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and Scarborough Town Centre will remain open as well.

The news release said Toronto Public Health continues to work with other health-care partners to provide COVID-19 vaccine access and will perform community outreach and hyper-local clinics to reach areas with low uptake.

In Ontario, more than 81 per cent of those 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

0:47 Canada getting COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel Canada getting COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel