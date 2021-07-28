City of Toronto closing 5 out of 9 COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics as immunization strategy shifts

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has announced it will be closing more than half of its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics as public health officials change their immunization strategy.

In an announcement on Wednesday, officials said the municipal clinics at the following locations will be closed to the public as of Aug. 23: Toronto Congress Centre, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, Malvern Community Recreation Centre and Carmine Stefano Community Centre.

For those looking to receive a first or second COVID-19 vaccine dose, mass immunization clinics at Cloverdale Mall, the Hangar (Downsview), Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Scarborough Town Centre will still be available for bookings or walk-ins.

Officials said with more than 80 per cent of Toronto residents 12 and older having their first dose and nearly 75 per cent of the same population having their second dose, they will be moving to mobile immunization teams to reach those who have yet to embark on the vaccination process.

“Toronto will be increasing hyper-local mobile clinic opportunities in focused areas with lower vaccine uptake,” a statement issued on Wednesday said.

“Directing resources to mobile efforts and increasing access to mobile clinic teams will expand Toronto Public Health’s ability to bring vaccines directly to workplaces, faith groups, organizations and communities that experience barriers to vaccination and low vaccine uptake.”

In addition to the City of Toronto-run clinics and the mobile vaccination teams, officials confirmed more than 500 pharmacies and an increasing number of primary care providers across the city continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Toronto to enter next phase of its vaccination campaign with expanded mobile teams and a new mass immunization clinic model. News release: https://t.co/1uLjJdq8DU pic.twitter.com/Dhqizi8hOX — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 28, 2021

