SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Want a COVID-19 vaccine? City of Toronto clinics will all now have walk-in access

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in' Should Canada be worried about a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor weighs in
WATCH ABOVE: Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the latest on COVID on The Morning Show including border reopening and safety concerns at Tokyo Olympics.

City of Toronto staff have announced anyone 12 and older who is eligible for a first or second COVID-19 dose will now be able to walk into a municipal clinic for a shot.

According to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, all nine City of Toronto-run vaccine clinics will be open for walk-ins between 12 and 7 p.m. daily beginning on Thursday.

“By lowering the barrier to vaccination across Toronto, the City is working to reach the approximately 20 per cent of Toronto adults who have not initiated vaccination and the 125,000 people who can accelerate a second dose scheduled for later in the year,” the statement said.

“Anyone taking advantage of the walk-in option to accelerate their second dose should cancel any existing second dose appointment, whether at a City-run or partner clinic.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario reports 135 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to avail themselves of the walk-in option were told there might be a “short” wait and that they might have to wait briefly outdoors if there’s a stronger demand.

Currently, only the Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke is open for those 18 and older on a walk-in basis.

On July 8, when walk-in access began there, officials said they saw more than 300 people show up looking for a shot. They said drop-in availability was subsequently expanded to three clinics after that.

Despite the drop-in access being added, residents can continue to book appointments online or by calling the provincial hotline at 1-833-943-3900.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagCity of Toronto tagcovid vaccine tagcovid ontario tagvaccine ontario tagCOVID-19 Vaccine Toronto tagVaccine Toronto tagCOVID vaccine Toronto tagCOVID-19 Delta variant Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers