Want a COVID-19 vaccine? City of Toronto clinics will all now have walk-in access

Send this page to someone via email

City of Toronto staff have announced anyone 12 and older who is eligible for a first or second COVID-19 dose will now be able to walk into a municipal clinic for a shot.

According to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, all nine City of Toronto-run vaccine clinics will be open for walk-ins between 12 and 7 p.m. daily beginning on Thursday.

“By lowering the barrier to vaccination across Toronto, the City is working to reach the approximately 20 per cent of Toronto adults who have not initiated vaccination and the 125,000 people who can accelerate a second dose scheduled for later in the year,” the statement said.

“Anyone taking advantage of the walk-in option to accelerate their second dose should cancel any existing second dose appointment, whether at a City-run or partner clinic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those looking to avail themselves of the walk-in option were told there might be a “short” wait and that they might have to wait briefly outdoors if there’s a stronger demand.

Currently, only the Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke is open for those 18 and older on a walk-in basis.

On July 8, when walk-in access began there, officials said they saw more than 300 people show up looking for a shot. They said drop-in availability was subsequently expanded to three clinics after that.

Despite the drop-in access being added, residents can continue to book appointments online or by calling the provincial hotline at 1-833-943-3900.