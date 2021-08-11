Menu

Canada

Charges pending in Kitchener crash involving cyclist: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto man dedicates his time to keeping cyclists safe' Toronto man dedicates his time to keeping cyclists safe
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending following a crash involving a cyclist that happened in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews said the collision occurred at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

Police said a brown Toyota travelling east on Courtland Avenue struck the cyclist who was travelling north on Ottawa Street.

The 17-year-old Kitchener man on the bike was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was not hurt.

Police said the investigation continues.

