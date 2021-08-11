Charges pending in Kitchener crash involving cyclist: police

Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending following a crash involving a cyclist that happened in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews said the collision occurred at the intersection of Ottawa Street South and Courtland Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.
Police said a brown Toyota travelling east on Courtland Avenue struck the cyclist who was travelling north on Ottawa Street.
The 17-year-old Kitchener man on the bike was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. The 61-year-old driver of the Toyota was not hurt.
Police said the investigation continues.
